Data Breach

We're now more afraid of having our data stolen than our wallet or car??!!

August 17, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Dreamstime)

Last year, a survey asked how much people thought their personal data was worth, and the average was $340.  But that was before we all found out Facebook sold it for a lot less, and it was being used to manipulate us like we never realized.

And according to a new survey, now we're more afraid of having our data stolen than ANYTHING else.  55% of people say that would be the worst thing for thieves to take . . . especially our Social Security number, bank info, and medical records.

23% say they're most afraid of having their wallet stolen . . . 10% say car . . . 6% say phone . . . and 6% say house keys. 

