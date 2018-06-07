Dads Protect Yourself With This New Underwear Product

June 7, 2018
Courtney & Company
Mens Underwear

Still looking for a Father's Day gift? 

We'll if you know a dad that worries about getting hit in the "family jewels" check out this new underwear out! 

FridaBalls, underwear designed to shelter a man's testicles. "Having kids is great — but being a dad can be a contact sport," the company wrote in its news release. "There are 2,350,000 videos of dads getting hit in the balls on YouTube."

The website desribed the underwear having a "reinforced protective pouch to soften the blow and keep dad’s buddies safe," the makers of the world's first kid-proof underwear say they protect against head butts, a swinging heel dangling from a baby carrier, Sunday morning bed jumps, or a super eager welcome home.

