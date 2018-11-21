Dad Is Accused of Dressing Up Like a Ref to Help His Son's Team

As long as there are kids playing sports, there will be INSANE parents getting involved in those sports. Like, say, THIS guy . . .

There's a guy named Richard Mercado whose son plays football for Nazareth Academy, which is in the west suburbs of Chicago. And earlier this month, they were in a playoff game against a school called Simeon Career Academy.

Well . . . Richard was on the sidelines with Nazareth, which is strange, because parents aren't usually allowed there. And he was dressed up like a REF, because he DOES work as a ref, although obviously not for this game.

But, apparently, he weighed in on a few of the tough calls the real refs were making. And, of course, those all went for Nazareth, who ended up winning the game.

So now, some parents from Simeon are SUING. They're calling for Richard and the other refs from the game to lose their jobs, and for Nazareth to be stripped of the win.

Richard is denying that he swayed any of the calls . . . although he DID write on Facebook after the game that, quote, "I made sure the best team won."

