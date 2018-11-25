Cyber Monday Tips and Tricks

The deals for Cyber Monday have started, whether it’s a $499.99 Nordic Track Elliptical trainer at Sears, a 60 percent off 55-inch TV at Amazon or 35 percent off everything at Armani Exchange. Whatever you buy, here are some hints and tips to make sure you don’t get ripped off on Cyber Monday.



Use a price comparison engine, deals are not always cheaper online



Be careful of fraud. Use one credit card if you can and avoid debit cards, they don’t have the same protections against unauthorized purchases.



Go to a website like Card Explorer.com to make sure you’re using the right credit card to get maximum cash back or offers.



Factor shipping charges into your cost. Make sure the shipping is free and isn’t just free after a “minimum spend.”



If you get an e-mail about the status of your order, make sure it’s not a scam e-mail trying to get personal information out of you.



Stack your deals. Go through reward portals like Ebates or Citi Thank You to get extra cash back.



Check the Internet for vouchers ahead of purchase at places like Retail Me Not.



Look at websites that post up special offers as they become available, like Deals of America.



Set up a dummy email address and sign up to company newsletters. They may give you a discount code you can use at the checkout and you won’t fill up your regular email with spam.

