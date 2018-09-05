"Curving" Dating Term

People have to keep coming up with new terms for all the different ways people mess with your mind in modern dating. And here's the newest one.

"Curving" is when someone probably isn't into you, but instead of ghosting you, they DO keep texting with you, but just with almost NO effort or passion.

Like, if you text someone a lot of messages and they respond back a few hours later with just the thumbs up emoji, that's curving. And it might be even worse than ghosting, because it keeps stringing you along.

