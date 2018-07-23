Cubs Fan Shamed for Stealing Baseball From Young Child

A Cubs fan is being mocked online after grabbing a game-used ball meant for a little boy and gloating about it. During the team's Sunday home game against the St. Louis Cardinals, first base coach Will Venable tossed a ball to the boy, who was seated in the first row at Wrigley Field. After the ball accidentally slipped under the boy's seat, the older man behind him snatched it up and gave it to his female companion as he made a "ta-dah!' gesture. The guy quickly drew social media's ire. Even the Cubs' official Twitter account wrote sarcastically, "Hey Chief...way to man up and steal a ball away from a little kid #Cubs fan at the game." Thankfully, the story has a happy ending: The Cubs not only gave the boy another game ball, they also sent over a Javy Baez-autographed ball. Also, the Cubs won 7-2.

When going to a baseball game, DON'T be this guy. pic.twitter.com/pAeiRN6Q2X — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 22, 2018