Coworker Revenge

According to a new survey, 44% of people say they've gotten REVENGE on a coworker for something they did. 44%! That's a LOT of people. And here are the 10 most common ways they've done it...

1. Made sure that person got worse tasks to do or fewer tasks to do.

2. Spread a bad rumor about them.

3. Quit their job in, quote, "an unconventional way."

4. Hid that person's things.

5. Got them FIRED.

6. Sabotaged their work.

7. Tampered with their computer.

8. Ate their lunch.

9. Used private info from their social media against them.

10. Deleted things from their computer.

Click Here to see more.