Covering For Coworkers

A new survey asked people what happens when one of their coworkers takes a day off and, clearly, a lot of companies DON'T have a good plan in place...

1. 53% of people say it makes their day more stressful.

2. 41% say they have to do extra work to cover for their coworker who's out . . . without any extra pay, obviously.

3. 40% say the work they're covering doesn't always get done WELL.

4. And 37% have grown to RESENT a coworker because of all the times they've had to cover for them.

The survey also found 56% of people feel GUILTY about taking time off and having someone cover for them, and 21% say the person who covers for them usually makes less money than them.

Click Here to see more.