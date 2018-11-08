Courtney & Company Birthday Bet: Cryotherapy

This birthday bet was super chill...

This week Tim and Courtney lost the celebrity birthday bet, and Lance volunteered because he really wanted to try CryoTherapy!

Video of Courtney &amp; Company Birthday Bet: Cryotherapy

What is CryoTherapy?

Whole body cryotherapy (WBC) is a non-invasive advanced recovery and pain management method. The treatment is a 3-minute session inside a state-of-the-art Cryo chamber utilizing nitrogen to produce a rapid decrease in temperature. ​

How does CryoTherapy work?

The sudden drop in temperature causes the body to use its natural defense mechanism, vasoconstriction, to send the blood rushing to the core of the body to preserve vital organs and maintain normal core temperatures. As the blood travels to the core, so too does inflammation where it can be buffered and disposed of. Once the treatment is finished and you step outside of the chamber, vasodilation occurs in order to return the body back to its normal temperature. Now the circulatory system is expanded and fresh, nutrient-rich oxygenated blood is pumped back through the body at a magnified rate. This fresh blood promotes the healing of damaged tissues and cellular structures

Thanks so much to The Institute of Natural Health for letting us freeze our buns off, and we highly recommend checking out CryoTherapy if you have any questions check them out!