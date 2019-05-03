The Courtney and Company Honor Roll nominee, Monica Bayless

Health Care Family Credit Union and Y98 are recognizing the outstanding patient care providers in our area!

Whether it’s a doctor, nurse, physical therapist, medical technician, or any other patient care provider, there are amazing professionals out there that leave a lasting impact on the people they help.

The nominees we recognize have been put on the Courtney & Company Honor Roll and get to attend a brunch and live broadcast of the Courtney & Company Morning Show on Thursday, May 30th!

Meet one of our honorees: Monica Bayless at Hawthorn Elementary School in the Fort Zumwalt School District.

The Courtney & Company Honor Roll is presented by Health Care Family Credit Union – dedicated to the health care industry for 50 years. You take care of us… let us take care of you!