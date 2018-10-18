The Cost Per Month After Having Kids

Researchers polled 2,000 couples to find out how much more life costs when you have kids. And the answer they came up with is about $525 more a month, on average.

It was done in England, so the numbers might not totally translate over here. For example, housing costs are different, and they don't have to pay for health insurance over there.

But the survey found the average couple without kids can get away with spending as little as $1,309 a month on basic bills and other necessities including rent, food, and even things like gym memberships.

But for couples with at least one child, it jumps to at least $1,844 a month.

The single biggest cost that goes up is the price of housing including your rent or mortgage, plus utilities. It jumps about 44%, because most people end up needing a bigger place.

The cost of clothes and shoes jumps about 53%. And food costs jump about 25%. But spending on one thing does PLUMMET after you have kids. You spend a lot less on ALCOHOL.

Click Here to see more.