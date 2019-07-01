Controversial Songs Throughout The Years

A list of controversial songs includes Bing Crosby's "I'll Be Home for Christmas" from 1943. Apparently, record execs were worried that the line "I'll be home for Christmas, if only in my dreams," would lower the morale of troops fighting overseas in World War 2.

Other controversial songs include...

1955's "Maybellene" by Chuck Berry. While the lyrics weren't necessarily subversive, the color of Berry's skin and the influence of his sound was enough to generate a degree of controversy.

1956's "Hounddog" by Elvis Presley. A controversy created mainly because of Elvis' PELVIS.

1969's "Give Peace A Chance" by Plastic Ono Band. Released in the midst of the Vietnam War, it delivered a raw and powerful plea for love and understanding.

1979's "Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)" by Pink Floyd. A choir of children chanting the words “Teachers! Leave those kids alone!” was bound to draw its detractors.

1983's "Relax" by Frankie Goes To Hollywood. The song was BANNED in the UK which actually then sent it to the top of the charts.

1989's "Fight The Power" by Public Enemy. Alluding to various aspects of the African-American experience, it calls out decades of racism and invokes the primal spirit of resistance.

1995's "Just A Girl" by No Doubt. Railing against the modern patriarchy, Gwen Stefani dismantled sexist stereotypes from the inside out.

2004's "American Idiot" by Green Day. Asking if listeners can “hear the sound of hysteria,” it derides media fear tactics and their mind-controlling effects.

2019's "7 Rings" by Ariana Grande. When asked not to perform the song at the 2019 Grammys, Grande responded by skipping out on the ceremony altogether.

