Have some laughs this weekend with our very own Tim Convy and Sarah Tiana at St. Louis Funny Bone!

Sarah stopped by the studio before their show this weekend and talked with us about how she writes for some of the big star studded Comedy Central roasts and did a little roasting of Tim too!

Video of Comedian Sarah Tiana Roasts Tim Convy!

Tickets for Sarah and Tim's show are still available and use the promo code 'Y98' to get half price off your tickets!

