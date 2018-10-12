Cities Where People Really Hate Their Bosses

According to a new survey, the vast majority of us actually LIKE our boss and think they do a pretty good job in general.

80% of people in the survey said they're happy with their current boss. Only 1 in 5 weren't happy.

49% would describe them as a good leader . . . 37% see them as a mentor . . . and 34% think of them as a friend. Which aren't HUGE numbers, but not small either. And just 16% said they think their boss is incompetent.

The survey also looked at which CITIES like or hate their boss the most.

The five cities where people are happiest with their boss are:

Indianapolis . . . Salt Lake City . . . Los Angeles . . . Chicago . . . and Miami.

The five cities with the highest percent of people who DON'T like their boss are:

Boston . . . Phoenix . . . D.C. . . . Cincinnati . . . and Detroit.

