The Cities With The Most Exhausted Workers

If you're feeling drained today, you're not alone. A new survey found 74% of us are "often" tired at work.

That includes 31% who said they feel tired at work "very often," and 43% who said "somewhat often." 24% said "not very often."

Researchers crunched the numbers from the survey to find out which CITIES have the most exhausted workers.

And Nashville is #1.

The cities where people are most likely to be tired at work are: Nashville . . . Austin . . . Denver . . . Indianapolis . . . Des Moines . . . Phoenix . . . Raleigh . . . San Francisco . . . Dallas . . . Detroit . . . and Boston.

St. Louis was #14 on the list.

