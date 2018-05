A new study found the most facial hair friendly cities in America, based on things like web searches about beards and positive comments about them on social media. Here's the top 10...

1. Philadelphia.

2. Chicago.

3. Atlanta.

4. Washington D.C.

5. San Francisco.

6. Seattle.

7. Los Angeles.

8. Austin, Texas.

9. Portland, Oregon.

10. Denver.

