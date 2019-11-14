The Cities With The Biggest And Smallest Holiday Budgets

Wallet Hub figured out the average holiday budget this year for a bunch of cities across the country. And the median budget for all 570 cities they looked at is $686. But people in a few cities will spend A LOT more than that.

The city with the highest average budget is Palo Alto, California at over THREE GRAND. And two of its Silicon Valley neighbors also made the top five.

1. Palo Alto . . . $3,160.

2. Sunnyvale, California . . . $2,971.

3. Flower Mound, Texas, near Dallas . . . $2,937.

4. Newton, Massachusetts, near Boston . . . $2,888.

5. Mountain View, California . . . $2,877.

At the other end of the spectrum, Providence, Rhode Island has the lowest average holiday budget at just over $100.

1. Providence . . . $111. That's 28 times less than the average budget in Palo Alto.

2. Cleveland . . . $114.

3. Waterbury, Connecticut . . . $144.

4. Camden, New Jersey . . . $227.

5. Springfield, Massachusetts . . . $262.

In the St. Louis area, St. Louis' buget is $533, St. Charles' budget is $1,121, and O'Fallen MO's budget is $1,276.

