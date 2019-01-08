The Cities With The Best Nightlife

A new study ranked the 50 U.S. cities with the best nightlife, based on how many options there are per capita.

The researchers looked at how many bars, clubs, breweries, and live music venues there are compared to the population. So it's all about cities where you can go out without fighting through massive crowds. And ST. LOUIS took the top spot.

1. St. Louis. (It has one nightlife-related business for every 1,143 people. That's more than twice as many as #50 on the list . . . Knoxville at 1 for 2,839 residents.)

2. Cincinnati.

3. Dayton, Ohio.

4. Green Bay.

5. Cleveland.

6. Pittsburgh.

7. New Orleans.

8. Portland, Oregon.

9. Fort Lauderdale.

10. Orlando.

