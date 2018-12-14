Christmas Arguments We'll Have While Visiting Family

Here are the top 12 things that can cause arguments with family members around Christmas...

1. Disagreeing about what to watch on TV, or what movie to go to.

2. Refusing to help with the dishes.

3. The temperature on the thermostat.

4. What time to open presents on Christmas Day. That includes sleeping in when everyone else is ready to start.

5. Someone drinking too much.

6. How long you have to stay if you're visiting relatives.

7. Running late to stuff.

8. Spending too much or too little on someone's gift.

9. What time to eat Christmas dinner.

10. Phones at the dinner table.

11. Board game arguments.

12. Politics.

