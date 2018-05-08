China's Nicknames For NBA Players

The NBA is a big deal in China, and the fans there have created their own nicknames for their favorite players.

Here are the highlights...

1. LeBron James . . . 'The Little Emperor'

2. Russell Westbrook . . . 'Wei Dude'

3. Steph Curry . . . 'Sprout God,' and 'Elementary School Student,' apparently because he looks so young.

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo . . . 'Letters Bro,' because his name is so long.

5. Kobe Bryant . . . 'Snail Shell'

6. Manu Ginobili . . . 'The Demon Blade'

7. Shaquille O'Neal . . . 'The Giant Shark'

8. Klay Thompson . . . 'The Buddha'

9. Carmelo Anthony . . . 'Melon,' a play on his American nickname 'Melo.'

10. Kevin Durant . . . 'Schoolbag Du,' because he used to wear a backpack to press conferences. 'Du' is short for Durant.

11. Charles Barkley . . . 'The Flying Pig'

12. Michael Jordan . . . 'Gang Boss'

13. Dirk Nowitzki . . . 'The German Panzer Tank'

14. Tony Parker . . . 'The Little French Sports Car'

15. James Harden . . . 'The Big Beard'

16. Scottie Pippen . . . 'Second Best Under Heaven'

17. Dwyane Wade . . . 'Dian Wei'

18. Kevin Garnett . . . 'King of the Wolves,' because he used to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

19. Steve Nash . . . 'Son of the Wind'

20. Joel Embiid . . . 'The Great One'

