China's Nicknames For NBA Players

A list of Chinese nicknames for NBA players includes...

May 8, 2018
Courtney & Company
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Features

The NBA is a big deal in China, and the fans there have created their own nicknames for their favorite players. 

Here are the highlights...

1.  LeBron James . . . 'The Little Emperor'

2.  Russell Westbrook . . . 'Wei Dude'

3.  Steph Curry . . . 'Sprout God,' and 'Elementary School Student,' apparently because he looks so young.

4.  Giannis Antetokounmpo . . . 'Letters Bro,' because his name is so long.

5.  Kobe Bryant . . . 'Snail Shell'

6.  Manu Ginobili . . . 'The Demon Blade'

7.  Shaquille O'Neal . . . 'The Giant Shark'

8.  Klay Thompson . . . 'The Buddha'

9.  Carmelo Anthony . . . 'Melon,' a play on his American nickname 'Melo.'

10.  Kevin Durant . . . 'Schoolbag Du,' because he used to wear a backpack to press conferences.  'Du' is short for Durant.

11.  Charles Barkley . . . 'The Flying Pig'

12.  Michael Jordan . . . 'Gang Boss'

13.  Dirk Nowitzki . . . 'The German Panzer Tank'

14.  Tony Parker . . . 'The Little French Sports Car'

15.  James Harden . . . 'The Big Beard'

16.  Scottie Pippen . . . 'Second Best Under Heaven'

17.  Dwyane Wade . . . 'Dian Wei'

18.  Kevin Garnett . . . 'King of the Wolves,' because he used to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

19.  Steve Nash . . . 'Son of the Wind'

20.  Joel Embiid . . . 'The Great One'

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
China
nicknames
NBA
basketball
players