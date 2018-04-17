Celebrities You Didn't Realize Became Moms at a Young Age

BuzzFeed has put together a list of celebrities who all had children before the age of 25. Here are 10 of them (check out the full list at the link):

Sofia Vergara. Sofia--who was then married to her high school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez--gave birth to their son Manolo in 1991. The Modern Family actress was 19 years old at the time.

Kylie Jenner. At 20 years old, Kylie gave birth to her and rapper Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi.

Reese Witherspoon. When she was still married to Ryan Phillippe, Reese gave birth to daughter Ava in 1999. Reese was 23 years old. She also gave birth to the couple's son Deacon in 2003. She is now married to Jim Toth and the two had a son in 2012 named Tennessee.

Britney Spears. At age 23, Britney welcomed her first son, Sean, with then-husband Kevin Federline. Just a year later in 2006, she gave birth to their second son Jayden.

Jamie Lynn Spears. In 2007, the Zoey 101 star gave birth to her daughter Maddie at age 17.

Solange Knowles. At age 18, Solagne and her first husband, Daniel Smith, welcomed son Daniel in 2004.

Adele. In 2012, Simon Konecki and Adele welcomed son Angelo when she was 24 years old. Simon and Adele got married in 2016.

Ashlee Simpson. In 2008, when Ashlee was 23 years old, she and ex Pete Wentz became parents to their son, Bronx. In 2014, Ashlee married Evan Ross and they now have a daughter, Jagger.

Kate Hudson. Kate became a mom to son Ryder when she was 24 years old. Ryder's father is Kate's ex-husband Chris Robinson. In 2011, Kate gave birth to Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy.

Hilary Duff. Hilary and then-husband Mike Comrie had son Luca in 2012. Hilary was 24 years old.