BusinessInsider.com has a list of 24 celebrities who lost all their money. Here are the highlights...

1. MICHAEL JACKSON. When he died in 2009, he was $400 million to $500 million in debt, and on the verge of losing the Neverland ranch to foreclosure. But his estate was able to work it all out, and now, in death, he's a legit cash cow.

2. NICOLAS CAGE. He blew through a $150 million fortune between 1996 and 2011 thanks to his extravagant spending . . . which included the purchase of two European castles and a $276,000 T-Rex skull he didn't even get to keep, because it turned out to be stolen.

3. MIKE TYSON. He earned a reported $400 million beating people's faces in, but by 2003, he owed money to the IRS, British tax authorities, a personal trainer, and others.

4. ULYSSES S. GRANT. After his presidency, he started a financial firm called Grant and Ward. But his partner, Ferdinand Ward, embezzled the investors' money, leaving Grant and the company bankrupt in 1884.

5. M.C. HAMMER. One of the legendary richest-to-rags stories. Hammer was worth $30 million at one point . . . but in 1996 he declared bankruptcy with $13 million in debt.

6. KIM BASINGER. She went broke buying an entire TOWN. Seriously. In 1989, she spent $20 million on Braselton, Georgia, where she planned to build some kind of tourist attraction like a theme park or a movie studio.

That didn't happen, obviously. She ended up declaring bankruptcy and selling the place off. She was also sued for pulling out of the movie "Boxing Helena", and had to pay the studio almost $4 million.

7. BURT REYNOLDS. Extravagant spending and an expensive divorce from LONI ANDERSON resulted in Burt declaring bankruptcy in 1996. He later said, quote, "I've lost more money than is possible because I just haven't watched it."

8. GARY COLEMAN. As a child, he was making $70,000 an episode on "Diff'rent Strokes" . . . but he got screwed over by his parents and his business adviser. He eventually won a settlement against them, but it wasn't enough.

He was never really financially secure again. His career floundered, and at one point he was working as a security guard. He died in 2010, at the age of 42.

