The Celebrities Most Likely To Give Your Computer A Virus

The McAfee cybersecurity group has issued its annual list of celebrities who are most likely to give you a computer virus. These are the celebs whose names are most likely to land you on websites carrying viruses or malware if you search for them.

And this year's most dangerous celebrity is Ruby Rose from "Orange is the New Black" and the CW's superhero shows. She'll be playing Batwoman, starting with this year's crossover event.

The top 10 is pretty random this year. Check it out...

1. Ruby Rose

2. Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari

3. French actress Marion Cotillard from "Inception"

4. Original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter

5. Rose Byrne from "Bridesmaids" and "Neighbors"

6. Debra Messing

7. Kourtney Kardashian

8. Amber Heard

9. Kelly Ripa

10. Brad William Henke from "Orange is the New Black"

