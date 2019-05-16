CBS's New Fall Shows

CBS unveiled their schedule for next season, and it includes new sitcoms starring Pauley Perrette and Patricia Heaton . . . an "FBI" spinoff . . . and a sitcom featuring former "Mike & Molly" star Billy Gardell.

CBS is also bringing back "Madam Secretary" for one last season, along with "Criminal Minds", "God Friended Me", and their three "NCIS" shows. As we've previously heard, this is the end for "The Big Bang Theory", "Elementary", and the "Murphy Brown" revival.

