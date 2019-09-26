Since yesterday was National One-Hit Wonder Day, here are the CATCHIEST one-hit wonders according to Entertainment Weekly...

“One of Us,” by Joan Osborne

“You Get What You Give,” by the New Radicals

“Somebody That I Used to Know,” by Gotye

“You Gotta Be,” by Des’ree

“Girl Like You,” by Edwyn Collins

“Closing Time,” by Semisonic

“I Touch Myself,” by Divinyls

“Hey There Delilah,” by Plain White T’s

“What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes

“I’m Too Sexy,” by Right Said Fred

“Baby Got Back,” by Sir Mix-a-Lot

