Carlos Martinez Embraces His Inner Wolverine with Hugh Jackman

July 6, 2018
Hugh Jackman

Wolverine meet The Tsunami! 

The Cardinals didn't need a superhero to win last night's game, but they did have one in the stands. 

Hugh Jackman a.k.a Wolverine, snapped a quick selfie of the Cardinals dugout and Carlos Martinez gave his best Wolverine impression with claws included!  

The Cardinals captioned, "When you get to meet your favorite superhero!" 

When you get to meet your favorite superhero!

