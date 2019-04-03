Cardinals Home Opener Rescheduled to Friday

ST. LOUIS (Y98) - St. Louis Cardinals have announced their 2019 home opener will be moved to FRIDAY, APRIL 5TH.

First pitch will be at 3:15 p.m., Friday against the San Diego Padres.

The Cardinals and Padres were scheduled to have the day off on Friday so no other games will be impacted. Major League Baseball prepares for situations like this by often scheduling an off day for teams the day after their home opener.

Rain is in the forecast for most of the day Thursday, with a chance for thunderstorms. Accuweather meteorologist Dean DeVore tells us, Friday has much better chance for baseball weather with a high of 66-degrees, mostly cloudy and very low chance of rain.

The Cardinals released a full schedule of events for the morning and afternoon at Busch Stadium, leading up to first pitch. KMOX will to confirm if those times will change for the new Friday date.

© 2019 Y98 (Entercom). All rights reserved