Burned Out At Work

According to a new survey, 91% of employees say they're at least a little BURNED OUT at their job right now. And their bosses know it... 96% of bosses say their employees are showing signs that they're burned out.

On a scale of 1 to 10, the average person ranks their burnout at 5.6, but 28% are between 8 and 10!

So what's causing it?

1. Constantly being interrupted during work.

2. Your career is stagnating.

3. An unmanageable workload.

4. Toxic culture.

5. Having to use dated technology.

