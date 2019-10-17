The Budget For Disney+ Original Content

How much is Disney+ going to pay for ORIGINAL content?

October 17, 2019
The "Hollywood Reporter" says that Disney is willing to spend as much as $25 MILLION per episode  on their Marvel shows "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier", "WandaVision", and "Hawkeye". 

And the "Star Wars" show "The Mandalorian" reportedly costs $15 million an episode.

That'll add up FAST, and supposedly their budget for original content in 2020 alone is just short of $1 BILLION!

