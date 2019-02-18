Bride Goes Viral After Wearing Daughter on Her Back to Walk Down the Aisle

Here comes the bride--and her baby!

A mom's wedding photos are going viral after she decided to incorporate her 2-year-old daughter into her ceremony by strapping her to her back in a baby sling. "We really wanted her to be involved in the ceremony because we felt marriage is a commitment to our family as much as our own relationship," Dalton Mort, who married high-school sweetheart Jimmy Joe last summer, says about daughter Ellora. (The pics have gone viral after Mort's photographer started sharing them on social media last month.) Mort adds, "We knew the mass was going to be at least 45 minutes and was smack in the middle of naptime. She was going to need Momma, and I didn't want to be worried about her...I ended up unwrapping her to nurse her. I held her in my arms while my husband and I said our vows. It was really special for us."

