"Breaking Bad" AirBnB

If you're a "Breaking Bad" fan, listen up: There's a house in Albuquerque, New Mexico on AirBnB that was actually used in the show. It was in Season 5, Episode 3, where Walter and Jesse turn a home that's being fumigated into a meth lab.

The owners have decorated the place with "Breaking Bad"-themed décor, and there are even hazmat suits so you can, quote, "take pictures making it look like YOU are a part of the show!"

The house is $259 a night and sleeps up to 16 people. It's listed on AirBnB as Breaking Bad House 5.3.

