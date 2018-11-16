Blues Announce Special Thanksgiving Ticket Offer

The St. Louis Blues want to show what they're thankful for this holiday season, by giving fans a special ticket offer for next Friday's game against the Nashville Predators.

Using the promo code "THANKFUL" fans can get up to 38-percent off on up to four tickets for the Nov. 23 game.

What better way to work off the previous day's Thanksgiving feast than by standing up to cheer on your Blues!

Head to StLouisBlues.com/thankful to purchase your tickets.