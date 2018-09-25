Bill Cosby Sentenced to 3 to 10 Years in Prison for Sexual Assault

Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison on Tuesday for drugging and raping Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home 14 years ago. Judge Steven O'Neill also designated the 81-year-old funnyman a "sexually violent predator," which means he'll have to undergo monthly counseling and register as a sex offender in Pennsylvania for the rest of his life. More than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual abuse going back decades; as Reuters notes, he was the first celebrity to be convicted of such criminal misbehavior since the start of the #MeToo movement. To that end, his lawyers are planning to appeal his convictions.

