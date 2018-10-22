According to a new survey, the time of day when people are the most likely to be TURNED-ON is 2:46 P.M. The survey also the biggest turn-ons and turn-offs...

People's top 10 turn-ons are:

Smelling good . . . being affectionate . . . making me feel appreciated . . . dressing nice . . . intelligence . . . confidence . . . generosity . . . listening . . . playing with my hair . . . and being tall.

And the 10 biggest turn-offs are:

Bad hygiene . . . being mean . . . being rude to a waiter . . . eating with your mouth open . . . flirting with other people . . . talking about your ex . . . being cocky . . . talking too much . . . dressing poorly . . . and baby talk.

