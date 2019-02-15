The Biggest Financial Faux Pas

The BIGGEST "financial faux pas" you are making include...

February 15, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Crossstudio/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new survey asked people to name the biggest "financial faux pas" we can make...

1.  Taking too long to pay someone back.

2.  Underpaying when you're splitting a bill.

3.  Bragging about your salary.

4.  Bragging about how much you spend.

5.  Asking someone else about their salary.

6.  Posting a picture on social media showing off how rich you are.

7.  Looking down on someone for not buying expensive things.

8.  Using someone else's TV or music subscription without permission.

9.  Talking about how much you paid for an item.

10.  Asking someone how much they paid for something. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
biggest
financial
faux pas
Mistakes