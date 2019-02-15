A new survey asked people to name the biggest "financial faux pas" we can make...

1. Taking too long to pay someone back.

2. Underpaying when you're splitting a bill.

3. Bragging about your salary.

4. Bragging about how much you spend.

5. Asking someone else about their salary.

6. Posting a picture on social media showing off how rich you are.

7. Looking down on someone for not buying expensive things.

8. Using someone else's TV or music subscription without permission.

9. Talking about how much you paid for an item.

10. Asking someone how much they paid for something.

