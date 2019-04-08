The Big Winners At The 2019 ACMs

Here's who won at last night's ACM Awards.

April 8, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Here are the BIG winners from last night's ACMs...

Entertainer of the Year:  Keith Urban

Top Male Vocalist:  Thomas Rhett

Top Female Vocalist:  Kacey Musgraves

Top Vocal Group:  Old Dominion

Top Vocal Duo:  Dan + Shay

Album of the Year:  "Golden Hour", Kacey Musgraves

Song of the Year:  "Tequila", Dan + Shay

Single Record of the Year:  "Tequila", Dan + Shay

Video of the Year:  Chris Janson,"Drunk Girl"

Vocal Event of the Year:  "Burning Man", Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne

