The Big Winners At The 2019 ACMs

Here are the BIG winners from last night's ACMs...

Entertainer of the Year: Keith Urban

Top Male Vocalist: Thomas Rhett

Top Female Vocalist: Kacey Musgraves

Top Vocal Group: Old Dominion

Top Vocal Duo: Dan + Shay

Album of the Year: "Golden Hour", Kacey Musgraves

Song of the Year: "Tequila", Dan + Shay

Single Record of the Year: "Tequila", Dan + Shay

Video of the Year: Chris Janson,"Drunk Girl"

Vocal Event of the Year: "Burning Man", Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne

Click Here to see more.