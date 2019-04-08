The Big Winners At The 2019 ACMs
Here's who won at last night's ACM Awards.
April 8, 2019
Entertainer of the Year: Keith Urban
Top Male Vocalist: Thomas Rhett
Top Female Vocalist: Kacey Musgraves
Top Vocal Group: Old Dominion
Top Vocal Duo: Dan + Shay
Album of the Year: "Golden Hour", Kacey Musgraves
Song of the Year: "Tequila", Dan + Shay
Single Record of the Year: "Tequila", Dan + Shay
Video of the Year: Chris Janson,"Drunk Girl"
Vocal Event of the Year: "Burning Man", Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne
