Big Name Artists to Cover The Greatest Showman Album

A million dreams is all this album of the Greatest Showman is going to take, but yes it's happening!!!

Just announced, the Greatest Showman: Reimagined album is coming out on November 16th and you might hear a few familiar voices including Kelly Clarkson, Sara Bareilles and Panic! at the Disco!

“This Is Me,” the most popular and Oscar-nominated tune rom the soundtrack written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), will get a new version by star Keala Settle, Kesha, and Missy Elliott.

Here’s the full track listing of the album due out November 16th:

1. The Greatest Show – Panic! At The Disco

2. A Million Dreams – P!nk

3. A Million Dreams (Reprise) – Willow Sage Hart

4. Come Alive – Years & Years and Jess Glynne

5. The Other Side – MAX and Ty Dolla $ign

6. Never Enough – Kelly Clarkson

7. This Is Me (The Reimagined Remix) –Keala Settle, Kesha and Missy Elliott

8. Rewrite The Stars – James Arthur and Anne-Marie

9. Tightrope – Sara Bareilles

10. From Now On – Zac Brown Band

BONUS:

11. The Greatest Show – Pentatonix

12. Come Alive – Craig David

13. This Is Me – Kesha

14. Rewrite The Stars (Acoustic) – Zendaya