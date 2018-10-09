Big Name Artists to Cover The Greatest Showman Album
A million dreams is all this album of the Greatest Showman is going to take, but yes it's happening!!!
Just announced, the Greatest Showman: Reimagined album is coming out on November 16th and you might hear a few familiar voices including Kelly Clarkson, Sara Bareilles and Panic! at the Disco!
“This Is Me,” the most popular and Oscar-nominated tune rom the soundtrack written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), will get a new version by star Keala Settle, Kesha, and Missy Elliott.
Here’s the full track listing of the album due out November 16th:
1. The Greatest Show – Panic! At The Disco
2. A Million Dreams – P!nk
3. A Million Dreams (Reprise) – Willow Sage Hart
4. Come Alive – Years & Years and Jess Glynne
5. The Other Side – MAX and Ty Dolla $ign
6. Never Enough – Kelly Clarkson
7. This Is Me (The Reimagined Remix) –Keala Settle, Kesha and Missy Elliott
8. Rewrite The Stars – James Arthur and Anne-Marie
9. Tightrope – Sara Bareilles
10. From Now On – Zac Brown Band
BONUS:
11. The Greatest Show – Pentatonix
12. Come Alive – Craig David
13. This Is Me – Kesha
14. Rewrite The Stars (Acoustic) – Zendaya