The Best Sports Moments Of 2018
Are these the BEST sports moments of the year?
TheRinger.com has chosen its 45 favorite sports moments of 2018. They gave the top spot to the "Minneapolis Miracle" when Stefon Diggs brought the stadium to its feet with a surprise Vikings touchdown to beat the Saints in January.
Here are some of the more interesting entries on the list...
#3. Quarterback Tuanigamanuolepola Tagovailoa comes off the bench to orchestrate a comeback for Alabama and beat Georgia in the college football championship game.
#7. Alex Ovechkin lifting the Washington Capitals' first Stanley Cup.
#8. The Boston Red Sox capping a dominant season by winning the World Series.
#9. Tiger Woods winning the 2018 Tour Championship.
#13. Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams at the U.S. Open.
#16. J.R. Smith of the Cleveland Cavaliers letting the clock run out with the score tied in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
#19. LeBron James goes behind his back and through Tristan Thompson's legs for a layup.
#20. Yankee Giancarlo Stanton hits a homerun at Fenway Park, and a Red Sox fan throws it back onto the field, HITTING Stanton as he's rounding second.
#23. The Philly Special . . . a.k.a. the trick play that helped the Eagles beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl.
#28. Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers' new mascot, going from an Internet punchline to a beloved ICON.
#33. Aaron Rodgers leaving a game against the Bears with an injury, then going back in and leading the Packers to a comeback win.
#35. LeBron James refuses to "shut up and dribble."
#37. Fergie's interesting rendition of the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game.
#41. 16-seeded University of Maryland-Baltimore County upsets #1 Virginia in the NCAA Tournament.
#44. Vontae Davis of the Buffalo Bills retires at halftime.
