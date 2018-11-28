The Best Sports Cities

WalletHub.com has ranked the "Best Cities for Sports" by comparing 419 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.

Here are their Top 10...

1) Boston

2) Los Angeles,

3) New York

4) Pittsburgh

5) Chicago

6) Philadelphia

7) Washington

8) Atlanta

9) Oakland

10) Dallas

And St. Louis is NUMBER 34??!!

