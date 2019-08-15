The Best Songs Of 1969

For the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, Billboard made a list of the 100 best songs of 1969.

Here's their Top 10:

1. The Zombies, "Time of the Season"

2. Sly and the Family Stone, "Everyday People"

3. Crosby, Stills & Nash, "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes"

4. The Rolling Stones, "Gimme Shelter"

5. Isaac Hayes, "Walk on By"

6. Creedence Clearwater Revival, "Fortunate Son"

7. Joni MItchell, "Both Sides Now"

8. Tommy James and the Shondells, "Crimson and Clover"

9. Bobbie Gentry, "Fancy"

10. The Beatles, "Abbey Road Medley"

