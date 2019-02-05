The Best Places For Valentine's Day For 2019

WalletHub released its report on 2019's Best Places for Valentine’s Day. To determine the most romantic yet affordable cities for celebrating the Day of Hearts, they compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 25 key metrics, ranging from florists per capita, to forecasted precipitation, to cost of a three-course meal for two.

Here are the Top 10...

1) San Francisco, CA

2) New York, NY

3) Las Vegas, NV

4) San Diego, CA

5) Honolulu, HI

6) Seattle, WA

7) Scottsdale, AZ

8) Portland, OR

9) Orlando, FL

10) Los Angeles, CA

