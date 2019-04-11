The Best Places To Live If You Want To Become Wealthy

Where's the best place to live if you want to be RICH someday?

April 11, 2019
A new study ranked the best cities to live in if you want to become wealthy.  They based it on things like unemployment rates, housing costs, and how many high-paying jobs there are.

And according to the results, the best place to be is anywhere around Phoenix.  Three different neighboring cities made the top ten.  Here's the list . . .

1.  A tie between Plano, Texas, and Chandler, Arizona, near Phoenix.

3.  Henderson, Nevada, just outside Vegas.

4.  Scottsdale, Arizona.

5.  San Francisco.  Probably because salaries are high, and there are a lot of tech jobs.

6.  Gilbert, Arizona.  Also near Phoenix.

7.  A three-way tie between Seattle . . . Lincoln, Nebraska . . . and Chesapeake, Virginia.

10.  Austin, Texas. 

