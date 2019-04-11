The Best Places To Live If You Want To Become Wealthy

A new study ranked the best cities to live in if you want to become wealthy. They based it on things like unemployment rates, housing costs, and how many high-paying jobs there are.

And according to the results, the best place to be is anywhere around Phoenix. Three different neighboring cities made the top ten. Here's the list . . .

1. A tie between Plano, Texas, and Chandler, Arizona, near Phoenix.

3. Henderson, Nevada, just outside Vegas.

4. Scottsdale, Arizona.

5. San Francisco. Probably because salaries are high, and there are a lot of tech jobs.

6. Gilbert, Arizona. Also near Phoenix.

7. A three-way tie between Seattle . . . Lincoln, Nebraska . . . and Chesapeake, Virginia.

10. Austin, Texas.

