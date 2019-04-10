The Best Places To Live In America For 2019

"U.S. News & World Report" just released its annual list of the "Best Places to Live" in the United States. They looked at the 125 biggest cities, and a bunch of different factors, like affordability, job prospects, and quality of life. Here are the top ten cities this year...

1. Austin.

2. Denver.

3. Colorado Springs.

4. Fayetteville, Arkansas.

5. Des Moines, Iowa.

6. Minneapolis and St. Paul.

7. San Francisco.

8. Portland, Oregon.

9. Seattle.

10. Raleigh and Durham, in North Carolina.

St. Louis came in at number 81 on the list.

