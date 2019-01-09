The Best-Paying Jobs In America For 2019
What are America's BEST-paying jobs?
January 9, 2019
"U.S. News and World Report" just put out their annual list of the best-paying jobs in America.
Here are the The Top 10 and their median yearly salaries...
1) Anesthesiologist - $208,000
2) Surgeon - $208,000
3) Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon - $208,000
5) Orthodontist - $208,000
6) Obstetrician and Gynecologist - $208,000
6) Psychiatrist - $208,000
7) Physician - $192.930
8) Prosthodontist - $185,150
9) Pediatrician - $172, 650
10) Dentist - $151,440
