The Best-Paying Jobs In America For 2019

"U.S. News and World Report" just put out their annual list of the best-paying jobs in America.

Here are the The Top 10 and their median yearly salaries...

1) Anesthesiologist - $208,000

2) Surgeon - $208,000

3) Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon - $208,000

5) Orthodontist - $208,000

6) Obstetrician and Gynecologist - $208,000

6) Psychiatrist - $208,000

7) Physician - $192.930

8) Prosthodontist - $185,150

9) Pediatrician - $172, 650

10) Dentist - $151,440

