The Best NFL Stadiums

The ticket site SeatGeek released their annual stadium guides, and thousands of NFL fans weighed in on which teams across the league had the best and worst game-day atmosphere, stadium food, and bathrooms.

Which stadiums have the WORST bathrooms? Here's the Bottom Five...

1. Oakland Raiders, RingCentral Coliseum. Score: 2.8 out of 5

2. Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Score: 3.0 out of 5

3. Washington Redskins, FedExField. Score: 3.2 out of 5

4. Buffalo Bills, New Era Field. 3.4 out of 5

5. Cincinnati Bengals, Paul Brown Stadium. Score: 3.5 out of 5

As for the BEST bathrooms in the league, the Atlanta Falcons' brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium topped the list, followed by the Indianapolis Colts' Lucas Oil Field, and the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium.

The Falcons also landed the best score for in-stadium food. The Green Bay Packers were second, followed by the Cowboys. The Redskins, the Rams, and the Bengals also have the WORST food.

The Redskins also have the worst atmosphere. The Bengals are second-worst, followed by the Rams, the New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers, and the New York Giants.

Green Bay got the best score for stadium atmosphere. The Kansas City Chiefs were second, followed by the New Orleans Saints, the Falcons, and the Cowboys.