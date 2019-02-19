The Best Movies Ever That Were Never Nominated For Best Picture

"Business Insider" has put together a list of the best movies of all time that were NOT nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

To build their list, they ranked ALL movies by their composite critic scores on Metacritic, and then eliminated the ones that did score a nomination. Here are the Top 10 that weren't recognized by the Academy at the time, along with their score...

1. Alfred Hitchcock's "Rear Window", 1954, Score: 100

2. A French movie called "Three Colors: Red", 1994, Score: 100

3. Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo", 1958, Score: 100

4. Alfred Hitchcock's "Notorious", 1946, Score: 100

5. "Singin' in the Rain", 1952, Score: 99

6. The original animated "Pinocchio", 1940, Score: 99

7. Orson Welles' "Touch of Evil", 1958, Score: 99

8. The original animated "Dumbo", 1941, Score: 98 . . . It wasn't nominated for Best Animated Movie either, because that category wasn't introduced until 60 years later in 2001. "Shrek" was the first winner.

Despite all the legendary animated movies, "Beauty and the Beast" was the first animated film ever nominated for Best Picture in 1991. And no animated movie has ever won Best Picture.

9. "Pan's Labyrinth", 2006, Score: 98

10. Alfred Hitchcock's "North By Northwest", 1959, Score: 98

Click Here to see more.