What are the best horror movies and horror villains of all time? Here's what a survey of 2,000 people found:

The Best Horror Movies:

1. "The Exorcist" (1973)

2. "Halloween" (1978)

3. "Friday the 13th" (1980)

4. "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

5. "The Conjuring" (2013)

6. "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (1974)

7. "The Amityville Horror" (1979)

8. "Saw" (2004)

9. "The Shining" (1980)

10. "Poltergeist" (1982)

And the Best Horror Villains:

1. Freddy Krueger, "A Nightmare on Elm Street"

2. Michael Myers, "Halloween"

3. Jason Voorhees, "Friday the 13th"

4. Hannibal Lecter, "Silence of the Lambs"

5. Leatherface, "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre"

6. Pennywise the Clown, "It"

7. Chucky, "Child's Play"

8. Regan MacNeil, "The Exorcist"

9. Norman Bates, "Psycho"

10. The Creeper, "Jeepers Creepers"

Click Here to see more.