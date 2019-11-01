The Best Emojis For Sexting

In case you didn't hear this, Facebook and Instagram can now flag your account or even kick you off if you use emojis like the eggplant and peach in a sexual way.

Apple is also introducing almost 400 new emojis in its latest update for your iPhone.

Of course, not all of them are good for your filthy purposes, but some definitely are...

1. A person kneeling.

2. A Speedo.

3. An oyster.

4. Fingers pinching.

5. A coconut.

6. A plate of falafel.

7. A razor.

8. Goggles and a snorkel.

Click Here to see more.