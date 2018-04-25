A new survey asked people to name the best day of the week to have your birthday, and only 1% said Wednesday. That's pretty rough, but it's not the WORST day. No, that's Monday which got 0% of the vote.

Here are the full results...

1. Saturday, 43% say it's the best.

2. Friday, 16%.

3. Sunday, 6%.

4. Thursday, 1%.

5. Wednesday, 1%.

6. Tuesday, 1%.

7. Monday, 0%.

The remaining 32% didn't really care.

