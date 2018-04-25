(Dreamstime)

The Best Day Of The Week To Have Your Birthday

What is the BEST day of the week to have your birthday?

April 25, 2018
A new survey asked people to name the best day of the week to have your birthday, and only 1% said Wednesday.  That's pretty rough, but it's not the WORST day.  No, that's Monday which got 0% of the vote.

Here are the full results...

1.  Saturday, 43% say it's the best.

2.  Friday, 16%.

3.  Sunday, 6%.

4.  Thursday, 1%.

5.  Wednesday, 1%.

6.  Tuesday, 1%.

7.  Monday, 0%. 

The remaining 32% didn't really care.

