What is the BEST day of the week to have your birthday?
April 25, 2018
A new survey asked people to name the best day of the week to have your birthday, and only 1% said Wednesday. That's pretty rough, but it's not the WORST day. No, that's Monday which got 0% of the vote.
Here are the full results...
1. Saturday, 43% say it's the best.
2. Friday, 16%.
3. Sunday, 6%.
4. Thursday, 1%.
5. Wednesday, 1%.
6. Tuesday, 1%.
7. Monday, 0%.
The remaining 32% didn't really care.
