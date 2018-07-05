The Best Day of the Summer to Find a Date Is Coming Up

Yesterday was the last Fourth of July you'll spend alone, snuggling under the fireworks with a box of wine . . .

According to Match.com, this Sunday is the best day of the summer to find a date.

They looked at 20 years of data and they found that the Sunday after the Fourth of July has the biggest increase in signups and messages of any day over the summer.

For comparison's sake, there will be about 20% more signups and messages on Sunday than there are on Valentine's Day.

Match.com also ran a survey asking people what summer date activities they'd want to do the most.

The top five are:

Sporting events

Wine tasting

Salsa dancing

Skydiving

Whitewater rafting

